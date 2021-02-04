Goodwill SR hosts job fair with interviews on the spot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 400 positions were available at a job fair hosted by Goodwill Southern Rivers Wednesday.
People came in between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to the Midtown Career Center. Some employees that were in attendance include the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, McDonald’s, First Credit Services, and the YMCA.
The wages offered were between $9 and $17. Goodwill Southern Rivers’ career center manager, Denise Eckley, gave some tips for anyone who is seeking a job.
“So when you’re coming to a job fair, think about it as going to an interview with 10 employers. You’re walking into a room, you want to approach the employer with a resume and interest in what they have available,” Eckley explained.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety guidelines were followed at the job fair, including social distancing, increased sanitization, and mask wearing.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.