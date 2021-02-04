Harris County School District reports 46 active COVID-19 cases

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Several parents of students within the Harris County School District have expressed concerns about COVID-19 in the district.
According to the weekly COVID-19 report that’s published every Tuesday, there are currently 46 active cases within the district, including faculty and students.
On Jan. 26, there were 38 cases. Assistant Superintendent Sheila Baker acknowledged a slight increase in cases due to a variety of issues.
“The numbers vary, of course, depending on holidays, school breaks, and of course, the season because it is the winter season and typically you would be fighting the flu. Now, because COVID is so prevalent, I think that is also why cases are on the incline” said Baker.
As a way to be transparent with parents, each time an active COVID-19 case is detected within a school, a call is issued to alert them. Safety protocols are also implemented within each school building, such as a symptom-free screening guide that determines if a visitor may or may not have the virus.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.