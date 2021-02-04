Jury trials resuming in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Jury trials in Lee County are set to resume Monday after multiple delays due to the pandemic.
According to District Attorney Pro Tem Jessice Ventiere, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s risk assessment dashboard was used to determine if jury trials could resume. At last check, Lee County is considered in the moderate risk category for coronavirus.
Ventiere said there is a backlog of cases in Lee County and they’re hoping to push the cases through efficiently.
“We’ve actually been able to have a few jury trials during these several months,” Ventiere said. “We’ve had some that have gotten canceled, but we’ve been able to have some jury trials. As long as we’re yellow or better, we feel like we can safely conduct jury trials, especially with all of our own safety precautions we have in house.”
Ventiere said there are extra precautions in place, such as prescreening jurors by email, spacing jurors six feet apart, checking temperatures, and more.
