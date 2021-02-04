Missing Meriwether Co. woman found after allegedly traveling to Calif. on her own

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Meriwether County woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been spotted in California.
When she was reported missing, an expansive and thorough investigation was quickly underway to locate Lee.
A crime analyst with the Hinesville Police Department in Hinesville, Ga. was made aware of Lee being reported missing and input her information into a database she had access to.
The database pulled up a report of law enforcement contact with Lee in San Diego, Calif. on Jan. 21, before she had been reported missing but after she had last been seen.
San Diego Police Department detectives was able to provide the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office with a copy of the report made on Lee and pictures associated with it. The photos were then given to Lee’s family to positively identify her.
Detectives in San Diego said Lee had traveled to their area of her own free will and was reported to be okay during their encounter with her.
“I greatly appreciate the effort that my personnel, especially Investigator Mike Sarno and Sergeant Carl White, put forth in locating this reported missing person with a positive outcome,” said Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith.
