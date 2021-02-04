Murder warrant issued in Jan. death of man who drove away after being shot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police have named a suspect in the January murder of a man on Sweetwater Dr.
Columbus police have issued a warrant charging 29-year-old Deante Caruthers with the murder of 35-year-old Joseph Dukes.
Dukes was shot on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus on Jan. 20 before driving himself to Moye Dr. and wrecking his vehicle. Police found Dukes lying on the ground next to the car.
He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he passed away from his injuries.
Caruthers has not been taken into custody.
Anyone with information on Caruthers’ whereabouts or Dukes’ murder is asked to contact detectives at 706-225-4268.
