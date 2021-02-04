One million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is announcing that the Peach State has reached a milestone in distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Kemp says that as of earlier this week 1,000,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered.
“We’re on our way to defeating this terrible pandemic, once and for all, to protect those most vulnerable. We’re on the path to getting our state and our economy fully back on track,” said Gov. Kemp in a press release.
“I can’t thank our healthcare workers, frontline personnel, and support staff enough for their dedication in reaching this milestone. Together, we will work towards the next million Georgians vaccinated and emerge victorious against this pandemic,” Gov. Kemp said.
