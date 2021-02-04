Setting the Stage for Rain Returning Early Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday greets us with a blanket of cloud cover across the Chattahoochee Valley, hinting at the unsettled weather pattern ahead in the coming days. Still freezing and frosty this morning, but a shift to southeasterly winds will bring a surge of milder air in from the Gulf of Mexico, putting temperatures back near 60 this afternoon—despite the clouds around. We’ll stay dry today, but rain showers increase in coverage overnight and stick around through early Friday morning. Rain chances will stay elevated through Saturday night, though it won’t be raining all day long at any point; past Friday morning, the best rain coverage looks reserved for Friday evening and late Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours. So, expect some dry weather at times, but keep the umbrella around.