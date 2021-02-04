St. James AME Church in Columbus recognized as second oldest AME church in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Black History Month is celebrated, a church in Columbus stands as the second oldest African American Episcopal (AME) church in the entire state of Georgia.
St. James AME Church, located on 6th Avenue, was organized in 1863. The church was given to the AME church by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1875.
“Our existence started in 1863, but actually we left St. Luke in 1858, and nwe had no name. We were not officially affiliated with the African Methodist Episcopal Church. We just called ourselves AME,” said St. James AME Historian Carrolyn Hensley.
According to Hensley, the church still stands in the same spot it was originally erected. The building has been renovated to include central heating and air, as well as other cosmetic improvements. St. James AME still has its original organ, which is considered the second oldest organ in the state.
