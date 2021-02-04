Sumter County opens larger COVID-19 vaccination site

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a mile or two away from downtown Americus, Georgia is Phoebe Sumter Medical Center’s new vaccination clinic.
The new vaccination clinic is being held at the Georgia National Guard Armory on Adderton Street. Phoebe Sumter Medical Center is conducting the vaccines says with this new facility, they can vaccinate up to 400 people a day.
While originally they were providing vaccines at their hospital location, organizers felt like their space wasn’t allowing many more people in to get the vaccine.
“It was just unfortunately a little bit small, so we made a decision to move to this site which is much larger and allows us to do about 400 vaccinations in four hours, versus 200 vaccinations in eight hours,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO.
This new number doubles the amount of people vaccinated with half the time. The vaccination site at the Georgia National Guard Armory will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of each week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those who currently meet the vaccine criteria, which is healthcare workers, first responders, paramedics, patients over 65, and approved caregivers, according to a press release by Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
People receiving the vaccine Thursday say they had a positive experience at the new site.
“It was wonderful, a great experience. Everybody was really nice. It flowed very well and I wasn’t in there more than 20 minutes,” said Americus resident Diane Raven.
“I thought it was going to be kind of a slow process, but it was good and everybody was real friendly,” said Willy Israel Jr., a Macon County resident.
The vaccination site is a community-wide effort with many organizations providing staffing resources, including volunteers from the community, Americus Fire Department, and Citizens Corp.
“We feel a responsibility to come on out and just do as much as we possibly can to help out,” said Bryan Kotsch, a member of the Sumter Co. Citizens Corp.
“I just thank everybody and everyone, of course God, for bringing this to Americus and I’m hoping and praying that the word gets out and come take your shot,” Raven said.
The City of Americus is also providing free bus transportation for residents who need a ride to the vaccination clinic. To schedule a ride, call 229-924-4414.
To register for an appointment at this vaccination site, call 229-312-1919. You can register from this number or on Phoebe Sumter’s app called Phoebe Access.
