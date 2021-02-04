Sumter County opens larger COVID-19 vaccination site

This new number doubles the amount of people vaccinated with half the time. The vaccination site at the Georgia National Guard Armory will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of each week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those who currently meet the vaccine criteria, which is healthcare workers, first responders, paramedics, patients over 65, and approved caregivers, according to a press release by Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.