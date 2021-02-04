Wet Weather Returns to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have quite the complicated forecast ahead in our extended planner, but I would expect nothing less for February. The first rain chance will be tonight into the overnight hours and early Friday with showers likely at times, but mainly when folks are asleep. Saturday will feature a dry start, but more rain will move in during the afternoon and evening, lasting into the overnight. There will only be a few showers around Sunday morning, and most of the day will be dry with clouds moving out. That will be the nicest of the two weekend days for any plans out and about. Monday will feature increasing clouds with rain chances returning Monday night and Tuesday. Highs early next week will stay in the low to mid 60s, and I expect upper 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday - a day that should be mostly dry. Good chances for rain return on Thursday, and then a blast of cold air - perhaps very cold arctic air - will arrive on Friday along with more precipitation. We’ll have to keep a very close eye on how this system evolves and what kind of precipitation we might be dealing with next week.