Boys & Girls Club names 2021 Youth of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of impressive teens were honored Thursday night in Columbus.
The Boys and Girls of Club of the Chattahoochee Valley hosted its annual Youth of the Year Award ceremony. The event was held virtually.
This year’s Youth of the Year is Lovely Foster. Lovely is a senior at Carver High School and has spent more than 13 years as a member of the Boys & Girls Club.
Lovely was one of four Youth of the Year finalists. She said the recognition is a dream come true.
“It means so much,” said Lovely. “It’s like setting me up for greatness. I mean, I know I’m going to be successful, but it’s like the first step and like I feel it.”
As the 2021 Youth of the Year, Lovely wins a $1,000 in cash and other prizes, as well as a full tuition scholarship to Columbus Technical College. Lovely said she plans to attend college and join the U.S. Army.
