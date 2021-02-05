Collision outside Smiths Station leave one dead, one injured

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-car collision on Lee Rd. 240 just outside Smiths Station has left a Salem man dead and a teen injured.
61-year-old William Kent, of Salem, was killed at approximately 5:00 p.m. when the 2002 Subrau Forrester he was driving collided with a 2006 Ford Mustang being driven by an 18-year-old.
Kent was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Phenix City 18-year-old driver of the Mustang was transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate the crash.
