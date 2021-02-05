Columbus Health Dept. partners with libraries to help people register for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For those who may not be tech savvy, or may not have easy access to the internet, the health department has teamed up with local libraries to help people sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have computers available for people to come in and sign up for the COVID vaccine,” said North Columbus Branch Manager Jeannine Scott. “It’s free to use our computers and you don’t have to have a library card to use them.”
According to Alan Harkness, director of Chattahoochee Valley Libraries, the library can’t actually fill out the registration for you.
“It’s pretty simple. You just ask a staff member where the public computers are. We’ll show you where the computers are. We’ll help you get to the link, the website, and walk you through the process if you need the help. We’re glad to do it.” We can’t enter the data for you. We can only help you do it yourself. For privacy reasons, we can’t do people’s data entry, but we had a 90-year-old lady yesterday at one of our branches call ahead of time, and she wanted us to help her out, and we’re going to do that. That’s part of what we do,” Harkness explained.
You can go to any of the four libraries in Columbus or in the West Central District of the Department of Health’s operating area. According to the health department, once you complete your registration, you’ll be taken to a screen to confirm your registration.
