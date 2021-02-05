Columbus Health Dept. partners with libraries to help people register for COVID-19 vaccine

“It’s pretty simple. You just ask a staff member where the public computers are. We’ll show you where the computers are. We’ll help you get to the link, the website, and walk you through the process if you need the help. We’re glad to do it.” We can’t enter the data for you. We can only help you do it yourself. For privacy reasons, we can’t do people’s data entry, but we had a 90-year-old lady yesterday at one of our branches call ahead of time, and she wanted us to help her out, and we’re going to do that. That’s part of what we do,” Harkness explained.