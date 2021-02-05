Columbus Museum acquires two new African American art pieces

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Museum is acquiring two pieces by African American artists.
The Alma Thomas Society, a membership program that supports the museum with funding for African American art, voted for Therman Statom and Lloyd McNeill’s art.
McNeill’s piece is named “Jazz” and was made in 1990. Statom’s piece, which is untitled, was made last year and his work has been long wanted at the museum.
“Statom has been on my wish list for a long time and basically because he is the best known African American glass artist, it wasn’t a question if we were going to acquire a piece by Statom, but when,” said Frederick Walz, director of curatorial affairs.
Statom studied with another glass artist, Dale Chihuly, and will be placed near Chihuly’s boat sculpture.
