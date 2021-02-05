Columbus paramedics honored for saving 2-year-old from drowning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pair of paramedics with EMS Care Ambulance are being named the Piedmont Columbus Regional First Friday Heroes for their work saving a drowning 2-year-old.
Shikerrie Turpin and Scott Warren responded to a call of a 2-year-old boy wandering off and falling into a swimming pool. A family member had found the boy and pulled him from the water unresponsive.
The child went into cardiac arrest and a family member performed CPR before EMS workers arrived on the scene.
Turpin and Warren rushed the boy to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus for treatment. The young boy survived and is now doing well.
Turpin was also named the First Friday Hero in March 2020 for her work saving an elderly man who had a heart attack.
A ceremony with hospital leadership, Turpin and Warren will be held at a later date to commend them.
