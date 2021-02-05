GMC partners with LifeSouth Blood Mobile for blood drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Military College (GMC) in Columbus held a blood drive Thursday with LifeSouth Blood Mobile in an attempt to help shore up blood supplies in the area.
Donors had to schedule an appointment and test for COVID-19 antibodies before being able to donate blood. The blood drive made sure to follow all social distancing guidelines as possible.
“You know in these times, especially with everything with COVID, they need blood and we’re taking an opportunity with that and giving back to the community here at Georgia Military College,” said Maj. Gen. David Coburn, executive director of GMC in Columbus.
Coburn also encouraged donors to ask about enrolling options at GMC after their blood donation.
