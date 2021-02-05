Hamilton working to move forward after police officers caught on bodycam using racial slurs

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a little over a week since Hamilton City officials discovered two of their police officers accidentally recorded themselves on body cameras using racially insensitive language.
As a result, city leaders asked former police chief Gene Allmond to resign and patrolman John Brooks was fired.
Today, we are bringing you a different vantage point, how the community of Hamilton and Harris County intends to move forward from this.
“We are collecting folks, engaging in deep conversations and discernment,” said Priest Roxane Gwyn of St. Nicholas Episcopal Church.
Focusing on the future is how Gwyn, who sponsored the Black Lives Matter protest in the summer, intends to move past two Hamilton police officers caught on body cams using racially explicit language.
She along with other community leaders in Hamilton are taking action to reject bigotry, systemic racism, and the violence it inspires.
“So, we now have an opportunity to move ahead, to put the hurt behind us, and look forward to things we can do to make our community better,” said Minister Sabrina Murphy with Faith Community Engagement.
According to Lynn Norris, one of the core focuses is to unite local residents first who want to see a change in the community.
“Then, by bringing people together who are interested in doing that, those people will be able to make a commitment to get more involved,” said Harris County resident Lynn Norris.
A conversation is already taking place within the group, especially now with the vacant position of Hamilton police chief.
Residents like Rhona Bray agrees these steps are moving in the right direction. She says because of what happened with the former Hamilton police officers, she fears for her children’s safety due to their ethnicity.
“I have to tell my son to be very careful and very cautious, and some people may ask well why do you have to do all of that, but this is the reason why,” Bray said.
Although not an easy goal or a quick one, it is a start to hold leaders accountable in using public policy to root out systemic racism and work toward creating a just, equitable community for all.
In a meeting earlier Thursday with Hamilton City officials and the interim police chief from the Shiloh Police Department, the group says that the LaGrange Police Department will be coming down to offer sensitivity training to all law enforcement in or near Hamilton.
