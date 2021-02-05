Man injured in shooting on Hwy. 116 in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was injured in a shooting in Hamilton Thursday night.
The shooting happened on Highway 116 near the Harris County Community Center. Authorities responded to reports of the shooting shortly after 8 p.m.
The victim sustained a gunshot to the leg and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s office say they’re searching for a suspect named Steve Holloway in connection with the shooting.
