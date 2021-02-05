Mercedes Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle winners pick up their prizes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the winners for this year’s Mercedes Benz Heart Raffle picked up their prizes.
The annual raffle raises money for the American Heart Association. Each raffle ticket came with a chance to take home a brand-new vehicle. Thursday, this year’s winners were on hand to grab the keys.
“It’s great. I’ve been giving to the heart association for the past five years and this year when my name was called, I was ecstatic that I had won this opportunity and so I’m still in disbelief,” said raffle winner Virginia Scruggs.
The raffle has raised more than $1 million for the American Heart Association over the years. The Mercedes Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle will return next year.
