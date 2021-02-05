Reports: Apple in talks with Hyundai-Kia to build vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Apple is in the process of finalizing a deal with Hyundai-Kia to produce an Apple-branded autonomous electric vehicle, according to reports.
CNBC reports the car would be built at the Kia assembly plant just over the state line in West Point, Georgia.
The so-called “Apple Car,” which is being developed by Apple, is tentatively scheduled to go into production in 2024, but could get pushed back.
None of the companies have confirmed anything on the deal at this point.
South Korean media reports Hyundai received a more than $3 billion investment from Apple to collaborate on electric vehicles.
