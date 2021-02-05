Two arrested, charged with attempted murder after S. College St. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting on S. College St. in Auburn that left one person injured has landed two men behind bars.
Following reports of a person being shot, police responded to the 1700 block of S. College St. where a 24-year-old Opelika man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A subsequent investigation found that an unknown suspect fired shots from a car into the victim’s car, striking him. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Two other vehicles were also struck.
Officers located the suspect’s vehicle driving south on I-80 and were able to stop it.
The driver, 22-year-old Christopher Harris, and the passenger, 23-year-old Justin Upshaw, were arrested and charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Harris was also charged with attempting to elude police.
The victim and suspects were acquaintances of one another and the shooting was a result of a previous altercation.
Both Harris and Upshaw are being held in the Lee County Jail where their bond is under review.
