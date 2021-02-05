Unsettled Weather Possible Over the Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday off to a rainy start as a cold front approaches the Chattahoochee Valley from the northwest. The best rain coverage today will be during the morning and evening hours with some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon despite the widespread cloud cover around. Enjoy the periods of dry weather when you can though—the weather pattern over the next week features more unsettled weather than not, meaning clouds and rain around at times. Saturday looks like prime napping weather with an off-and-on cold rain through the evening hours before clearing out on Sunday morning. As far as the weekend, Sunday looks like the best day for outdoor plans with seasonable temperatures for early February. Temperatures will fall into the 30s for Saturday through Monday morning, but a warm-up looks possible for the start of next week.