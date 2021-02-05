Wet Saturday Ahead; Much Drier & Warmer on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for a wild week or two of weather with some big changes ahead for us, starting this weekend. After a mostly dry Friday afternoon, showers will move back in tonight with rain likely now throughout the entire day on Saturday with highs only in the 40s. By Saturday night, the rain will be in the process of moving out, and Sunday looks like a day with decreasing clouds and highs back in the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Any rain chance would be low, and it would be in the very early morning hours on Sunday. We’ll continue a warm-up next week with low 60s on Monday and mid to upper 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Look for another shot of rain to move in on Tuesday after a dry day on Monday with increasing clouds. More rain - heavy at times - will move in by next Thursday into next Friday, and this will probably coincide with a shot of very cold air that will be dropping south too. It’s too early to forecast any snow or ice, but we do have much colder air moving in by next Friday and next weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.