Alabama Walmart stores to soon receive COVID-19 vaccines

“I think we’ll know for sure when they make their announcement but I think it’s going to be about approximately half of their sites are going to have vaccine available. And, you know, they have, you know, discussed with the feds about where the ideal locations for those are. I think they’re basing that on a number of factors, including, we’re glad to know, equity factors to make sure we’re reaching populations that aren’t already being served,” Harris said. “But I think it’s going to be approximately half of their sites initially and then I guess it depends on supply before they can determine how many more to go to.”