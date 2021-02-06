Alabama Walmart stores to soon receive COVID-19 vaccines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new federal program will soon bring additional COVID-19 vaccines to Alabama via Walmart stores.
This is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This program gives the state a direct allocation from the federal government that won’t take away from the state’s weekly allocation, which is upwards of 70,000 doses a week.
“It looks like the federal government right now has made about a million doses available to all the states, and we expect to get Alabama’s share of that million does of somewhere in the neighborhood of 15,000 doses or 14-15,000 doses would be about what we could expect,” said State Health Officer Scott Harris.
The program is expected to roll out within the next few weeks, although an exact date is not known.
Harris said about half of the Walmart stores in the state are expected to receive doses.
“I think we’ll know for sure when they make their announcement but I think it’s going to be about approximately half of their sites are going to have vaccine available. And, you know, they have, you know, discussed with the feds about where the ideal locations for those are. I think they’re basing that on a number of factors, including, we’re glad to know, equity factors to make sure we’re reaching populations that aren’t already being served,” Harris said. “But I think it’s going to be approximately half of their sites initially and then I guess it depends on supply before they can determine how many more to go to.”
Walmart is expected to make an announcement in the coming days about when appointments may be scheduled.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is already rolling out in some states. Alabama’s will be through Walmart.
As of Friday, state health officials say there have been 436,962 vaccine doses administered in Alabama. There have been 923,750 doses delivered.
During a news conference on Friday, Harris said 78,276 people have been fully vaccinated.
