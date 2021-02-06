Cold and Rainy for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For your Saturday, we will see a cold and rainy day across the Chattahoochee Valley with highs in the upper-40s and scattered showers throughout the day. Rain coverage decreases overnight with just a stray shower possible in the early morning hours as lows check in around the low-40s. Clouds decrease throughout Sunday as highs climb to the mid-50s with sunshine returning in the evening hours. We keep things partly cloudy on Monday as highs continue to warm up into the 60s as we head into the week. Rain returns on Tuesday and we keep some sort of rain chance throughout the remainder of the week. Highs reach the upper-60s/lower-70s by Wednesday with a rain coverage in the 20-30% range for that day. Temperature wise we will be in the 60s mostly after the middle of the week while rain coverage goes back up for Thursday and Friday with the best shot at rain coming on Friday. Things look drier and cooler for next weekend with highs in the 50s and sunny skies.