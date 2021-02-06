2003 Columbus cold case moves to Superior Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus cold case is going before a judge 17 years later.
The suspect in the murder of Albert Woolfolk made his first appearance in court Friday.
Woolfolk was found stabbed to death in his home July 18, 2003. According to police, the accused killer, Alvin Barfield, said he didn’t know Woolfolk and had never been to his home. Police said evidence found in the home had Barfield’s fingerprints on it, linking him to the crime.
“We found a hit on the print which came back to an Alvin Shane Barfield, white male. The fingerprint identified was his right middle finger. This fingerprint was lifted from a cable box. I made a trip up to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where we had discovered the defendant was living at the time,” said Detective Stuart Carter with the Columbus Police Department.
The fingerprint match found on the cable box was enough probable cause to move the case to Superior Court.
Another print at the scene has not been identified.
