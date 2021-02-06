Columbus police arrest suspect for exploitation of an elderly person, bank card fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect this week on several charges.
Evelyn Chisholm was arrested Wednesday and is charged with the following:
- Exploitation of an elderly person
- Financial transaction card theft
- Financial card fraud
- Felony theft by taking
- Misdemeanor theft by deception
According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Crushing Drive Jan. 23. When they arrived, they learned that the Chisholm had made multiple unauthorized purchases with her parent’s credit cards without her parent’s consent or knowledge.
Further investigation revealed Chisholm has made thousands of dollars in additional charges on the victim’s account between Oct. 2020 and Jan. 2021. Police say Chisholm also pawned several of the victim’s jewelry.
