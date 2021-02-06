Drier Sunday Ahead; Complex Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly, raw, and damp Saturday, our Sunday is shaping up to be much better weather wise! Rain should taper off after midnight tonight with temps in the low 40s. An isolated shower could still be left over towards daybreak, but no big deal at all. Mix of sun and clouds will hang on at least through lunch time Sunday, with the most sunshine a couple hours before sunset. Temps will rise into the middle and upper 50s, just a tad below our seasonal norms. Next week is trending mild for most of the week with a good shot at getting wet Tuesday through Friday. As of now we don’t expect any severe weather, but some heavy downpours are likely especially Thursday and Friday.
In regards to next weekend the jury is out on just about everything. Our computer models have an exceptionally hard time resolving Arctic air outbreaks, since cold air is shallow (close to the ground) and usually pretty dense. A lot will change in our forecast as we adjust our thinking to just how cold in can get. A lot has to line up for any snow potential, it is looking unlikely we see wintry weather at this point. The most likely scenario at this point is 40s and 50s for highs, and 20s and 30s for lows, with sunshine and clouds. Stay tuned!
