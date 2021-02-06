Eufaula Police Department investigating overnight shooting, one man dead

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.
Police were dispatched to an establishment on Wall Street at approximately 10:29 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Officers located 48-year-old Eric Russaw, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Russaw was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Eufaula Fire Rescue and Coroner Chip Chapman.
The Criminal Investigations Division responded and an active investigation is underway.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.
