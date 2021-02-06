Friday night prep basketball roundup: Wright goes out in style as Central tops Eufaula in regular season finale

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central boys basketball coach Bobby Wright finished his final regular season in style. The Red Devils opened up a 10-point halftime lead en route to a 76-71 win over the Eufaula Tigers on Friday night to give Wright a win in his final game coaching on the Central home floor.
Jacquez Brookins and Barcus Jackson each had 21 points to lead the way, while Rodarius Thomas had 16 points in a losing cause.
Both teams will open the AHSAA area playoffs next week.
Meanwhile in Hamilton, the Harris County Tigers earned their first region title since 2003 with a 51-48 win over the McIntosh Chiefs. Marcus Dumas led all scorers with 17 points to take the Tigers to the GHSA Region 2-5A championship.
The Harris County girls team didn’t fare as well, falling to McIntosh 49-37. McIntosh finished the regular season as region runner-up, while the Tigers finished third. The region tournament awaits.
And the Carver Tigers overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the Hardaway Hawks 67-65 in a game played at Hardaway.
Zavion Evans hit a layup with under 50 seconds to go to tie the game at 65-65. Hardaway had a chance to take the lead with 9.4 seconds remaining, but when Chris Hicks missed the front end of a 1-and-1, the Tigers turned it into a fast break that saw Evans hit another layup with 1.4 seconds left to win the game.
D.J. Riles had 14 points and Antonio Watts had 11 to lead the Tigers. Marquese Brundage led all scorers with 17 in a losing cause, while Aaron Pitts and Mattew Carter-Adams each had 15.
