Local groups, city officials march against gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus United, Moms Against Gun Violence and city officials joined together to march against gun violence today.
While the weather prevented an actual march to take place, different people gave remarks regarding the increased levels of violent crimes in the city of Columbus.
“If we have to push the crime out of Columbus, then that’s what we’re going to do. Push it out of Columbus,” said District Four Councilor Toyia Tucker. “So it’s to bring awareness to start the conversation. We have to start somewhere and having this event will begin that train going.”
“We have to have a community that rejects gun violence that’s unjustified,” said District Attorney Mark Jones.
Violence like what claimed the life of Tanya Weaver’s son, Dontrell Williams, one night while he was working at Circle K on Forrest Road in September of 2019.
“My son had his back turned while changing the trash bags, and that’s when the person went up to him with the gun. He directed my son to the cash register,” said Weaver. “My son went and gave him everything out the cash register. Put his hands up again, and the guy still shot him three times.”
According to Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon, the first step in this fight is getting the community to step up and get involved in helping solve some of these cases.
“It’s okay to talk to police officers and share information, and be able to ensure that cases are investigated with all information that’s available to ensure a successful prosecution,” said Chief Blackmon.
According to councilwoman Toyia Tucker, there will be a community forum in the next few weeks with city officials and law enforcement to further discuss the issue of gun violence and how the community can get involved to step up and help out.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.