Local gyms experiencing increase in car break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With more people working out, thanks to New Year’s resolutions, some gyms around the Chattahoochee Valley are also seeing an increase of car break-ins in their parking lots.
They said that they see this more in the first few months of the year.
Max Fitness Elite in North Columbus posted on Facebook about recent break-ins in their parking lot at different times of the day. They said the suspects specifically target trucks for weapons.
It happens near other gyms too. Steven Dykes of Columbus recently had $3,000 to$4,000 dollars worth of valuables, including a gun, stolen from his truck parked outside a business connected to a gym. His business’ security camera caught the scene on video.
“He dove straight through the window, was going through everything, went through my glove box, grabbed the rifle from the backseat in a soft case, threw it out the window, and he was in and out,” explained Dykes. “Then, dove back through the window. He was in and out in under three minutes, and then they took off back towards Columbus after that.”
Phenix City police broke down the numbers as far as break-ins and when guns are taken.
“Over the last few months since October, we’ve had about 150 auto burglaries in the city, and out of those 150 auto burglaries, we’ve had nearly 30 firearms stolen,” said Phenix City Police Chief Raymond J. Smith.
The Columbus Police Department said that the Max Fitness parking lot has had 10 break-ins and they’re calling it a “hot spot.” Both Max Fitness and Phenix City police said to take all valuables out of your car when you get out of your car.
“If they’re doing it in a crowded gym parking lot in the middle of the day, they’re not worried about much of anything,” said Dykes. “So, I would say don’t ever take for granted that you’re in a safe place or something like that. Just be ready.”
