Phenix City police chief weighs in on bodycam footage of Hamilton officers using racial slurs

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been one week since the Hamilton police chief and one of his patrol officers were forced out of their jobs after body cam video surfaced of them using racial slurs while patrolling a Black Lives Matter march.
Former chief Gene Almond resigned and patrolman John Brooks was terminated. Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith has strong feelings about the officers’ behavior.
“It’s embarrassing,” said Smith. “Totally embarrassing. Law enforcement is mostly local, but they’re going to associate anything anybody does anywhere in the community with their local law enforcement, and that’s a constant struggle to stay ahead of that. That kind of conversation is going on and on, and on, and nobody’s ever corrected anybody and said that’s inappropriate. And that’s what needs to happen.”
According to Smith, that type of behavior is revolting, and what took place in Hamilton strains the public’s trust with police and the communities they serve.
