Phenix City Police Dept. addressing recent violent crime in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police held a press conference Friday to address the recent uptick in violent crimes so far this year.
Police and community leaders expressed concerns about more shootings and acts of violence, particularly among young people in the city. The Phenix City Police Department says it’s working overtime to stop a rash of violent crime that’s spilled into the new year.
”Here we are on this morning discussing the majority, which is black on black crime. That’s an injustice to those who have literally given their lives, that we might have life today,” said Pastor Noble Williams.
According to Phenix City Police Chief, Ray Smith, the city has received more than 200 “shots fired” calls, since October 2020.
“What we got is a gang war,” said Smith. “I can’t say it any other way. Folks committing those crimes are not concerned about their target so much, they’re more about intimidation. If you don’t trust us, reach out to your pastor. Reach out to somebody that you do trust. Let’s see if we can get some help for some of these that are not accepting help from us.”
According to Smith, the police department is beginning to see a trend where victims of some cases are the suspects of others. The Phenix City Police Department is also working with other law enforcement agencies to help solve some of these violent crimes.
“We base that off of what has happened, who’s involved, and try to reach out to that person who we think is going to be the next victim,” said Smith. “Beefs don’t stop at the river. If you’re mad with somebody or have beef with somebody, it’s going to cross that river.”
The police department is also asking for the community’s help.
“I have never seen anything like what’s going on in our community. “Help us by being a good citizen and being a witness.”, said Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis.
Phenix City currently has four homicides this year.
