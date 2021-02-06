Smiths Station mother creates “Love Like Lexi” memorial for late daughter

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Nearly two years ago, Lexi Webb who was a straight-A student, class president, and cheerleader with a promising future ahead took her own life.
Today classmates, friends and family gathered at the Smiths Station Government Center to remember and celebrate the life of Webb.
While remembering her daughter, Andrea Mills, Webb’s mother, encouraged people attending to “agree with life and decide today that you will choose to live” by signing a banner labeled “Love Like Lexi.”
Mills introduced the “Love Like Lexi Project” to city and county officials January 19. According to Mills, five Smiths Station students from the ages 13 to 18 have committed suicide.
“Our goal in our hope is to get this project into every school into every students hands and into every students hearts one is too many to is an epidemic and we’ve had five and so our hope is for the community to rally around us and help support this,” Andrea Mills said.
The project was unveiled to the public during the memorial today.
