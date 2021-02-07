Couple killed in late night house fire on 3rd St. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A late night house fire in the 3300 block of third street south in Phenix City claimed the life of a husband and wife last night.
According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., 67-year-old Julius Baker and 61-year-old Donna Baker were pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15PM.
Their bodies will be sent to Montgomery for autopsies Monday.
The fire is under investigation by the Phenix City Fire Department and Russell County Coroner’s Office.
