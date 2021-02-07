Warming Up into the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Sunday, we will see clouds decreasing throughout the day with some sunshine around in the afternoon and evening hours as highs reach the mid-50s. As we head into the work week, we kick off Monday pretty cool with lows in the mid-30s while clouds return to the forecast. Highs will warm up into the week starting out in the 60s and reaching the 70s around mid-week. Rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday and stays around in some form through Friday with the best shot at some rain coming on Friday. We stay in this more unsettled weather pattern until we start to calm things down by next weekend. For the weekend we will cool off a bit back into the 50s for highs with some sunshine around in the forecast again.