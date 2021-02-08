Casting is open for ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The producers of the ABC reality series “Shark Tank” are on a nationwide search to discover the next successful entrepreneurs, inventors, businesspersons, creators and innovators.
Casting producers are looking for a variety of entrants to feature in season 13 of the show, including: a brand new idea, a start up, or a business already operating successfully and looking to expand.
The Chattahoochee Valley has been represented on the show previously. A Columbus mother-daughter duo appeared on the show in 2020 and received a large offer for funding of their product. Slumber Pod.
To apply, submit the online application HERE.
“Shark Tank” airs on WTVM Newsleader 9 on Fridays at 8p/7c.
