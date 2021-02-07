Dry Monday; Rain Makes A Comeback

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a pleasant Sunday afternoon, Monday will feature more clouds but it will remain dry nonetheless. Temperatures will remain around seasonal norms with highs in the low 60s and lows on either side of 40 degrees. A busier weather pattern will take shape Tuesday through Friday with Thursday and Friday likely the wettest of the week. In total we could pick up 1-3 inches of rain over the week, so a healthy dose for sure. Temperatures will be a a warming trend with upper 60s and low 70s possible especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Next weekend is not trending as cold as previously thought, but still on the cool side with highs in the 50s and lows around the middle 30s. It does look to remain dry for Valentines Day for any outdoor plans. Saty tuned to any forecast changes! Have a great week!