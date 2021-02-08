$15k reward being offered in 1995 east Ala. cold case

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - More than 25 years after an east Alabama woman was shot and killed in her own home, police have yet to catch the person who killed her.
In June 1995, Emma Sue Berry was found shot to death inside her home on County Rd. 171 in LaFayette in Chambers County.
Law enforcement is hoping that more than two decades later, a reward will help those with information come forward and finally help bring closure to Berry’s family.
According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, the state of Alabama is offering a $10,000 reward and CrimeStoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information on Berry’s murder is asked to contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department at 334-864-4335.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.