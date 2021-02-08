La Cantina Grill & Bar in downtown Columbus closing after 17 years of business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - La Cantina Bar & Grill on Broadway in Columbus is closing its doors for good after 17 years in business.
According to the owner, Marlene Lemieux, the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic forced the closure.
She said there isn’t the foot traffic in downtown Columbus like there was before the pandemic, especially since employees at TSYS are not working in the office. Lemieux said changing food prices and protocol, and juggling staff members getting sick led to the decision to close.
“I want to say thank you for all your support,” said Lemieux. “I just want the community to know you need to support local. It is really hard for a small business to stay open without your support. I really just appreciate it from the bottom of my heart, all of the years I was blessed with here.”
Lemieux said she’s found someone to lease the restaurant space to.
