Russell Co. man killed in single-vehicle accident near Ft. Mitchell

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County man was killed over the weekend when he was involved in a single-vehicle car crash.
37-year-old Brent Edward Ford of Pittsview was killed when the 2001 Honda Civic he was driving left the road and struck a bridge guardrail.
The crash occurred on Hwy. 165 approximately three miles south of Fort Mitchell just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Ford was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate the crash.
