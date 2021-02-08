Russell Co. man killed in single-vehicle accident near Ft. Mitchell

Russell Co. man killed in single-vehicle accident near Ft. Mitchell
(Source: File graphic)
By Alex Jones | February 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 10:03 AM

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County man was killed over the weekend when he was involved in a single-vehicle car crash.

37-year-old Brent Edward Ford of Pittsview was killed when the 2001 Honda Civic he was driving left the road and struck a bridge guardrail.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 165 approximately three miles south of Fort Mitchell just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ford was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.