Turning Milder and a Little Wetter This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday starting off on the chilly side with temperatures back in the 30s, but don’t think this is setting the stage for cold weather this week. Instead, a warming trend will unfold over the next several days, pushing highs into the upper 60s and low 70s for the middle of the week. For today though, highs will stay in seasonable territory in the low 60s with more clouds later on today. In addition to some early spring-like warmth, the weather pattern looks more unsettled this week with a chance of rain in the forecast beginning tomorrow and potentially sticking around through the weekend. No day looks to be washout though, but you’ll want the umbrella and rain jacket handy at least. The best rain coverage right now looks to potentially be Thursday evening through Friday morning with some thunderstorms potentially in the mix.