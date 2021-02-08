Warm & Unsettled Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures heading into the rest of this week look to be a lot warmer with upper 60s and even some lower 70s expected through Thursday. There will be chances of rain each day along the way with the highest coverage of rain expected late Thursday into Friday. Showers will be with us at times for Tuesday and Wednesday, but it definitely won’t be a washout and some folks may end up staying dry. For our Valentine’s Day weekend, look for another shot of cold air to come down our way - the question is how cold it will get. At the moment, we’ll go with highs dropping back to the 50s and lows in the 30s - a little below average for this time of year. This part of the forecast remains challenging, however, with some bitter cold air sitting just to our north and west and trying to figure out how much of that might drift our way. We’ll keep an eye on it, and it looks like after some showers on Saturday we will stay mostly dry for Valentine’s Day and early next week.