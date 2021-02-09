Bank cards, thousands of dollars stolen in Columbus, police searching for suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the person or persons behind a fraud case that saw bank cards and thousands of dollars stolen.
Police say that multiple bank cards have been stolen and recently used to make several thousands of dollars in fraudulent bank card transactions. The person who stole these bank cards reportedly used them at several stores throughout Columbus.
Details on the suspect are limited at this time. However, police do know that the man captured on surveillance footage has a tattoo on his left forearm.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects seen in these photos is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4271.
