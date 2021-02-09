Bill: Widen tuition aid for Georgia special needs students

ATLANTA (AP) - Supporters of a Georgia program that pays for special education students to attend private schools are making another try to get lawmakers to broaden eligibility.
Opponents say there’s not enough oversight over how the money is spent and that public schools shouldn’t lose state money while they’re under financial stress.
The Senate Education and Youth Committee heard testimony Monday on Senate Bill 47 and is expected to vote next week.
A similar measure passed the Senate last year but died in the House.
It would require Georgia’s scholarship program to grant money not only to students who have individualized education plans, as now required, but also to students with accommodation plans and students with a diagnosis of a specific disability.
