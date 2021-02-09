Bodega shops in Auburn’s Midtown Plaza thriving during COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - COVID-19 continues to create challenges for businesses, especially those in the Chattahoochee Valley that don’t need large spaces for their customer base, limiting their sales during the ongoing pandemic.
The Bodegas in Midtown Auburn, located on Opelika Road and 3rd Avenue have helped these business owners. There are 10 places currently there, all opening in the past six months, despite the pandemic.
The bodegas opened for business owners in August during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarah Jane Levine’s pop up ‘Lily Jane’ boutique took a hit when COVID started, which is why she wanted to open a store.
“When COVID hit, our sales went down a lot because I couldn’t do pop-up shows and so the opportunity to have a storefront was something I would have never thought I’d done. But in the middle of COVID, it was a great opportunity,” said Levine.
These 10-by-10 feet areas allow owners to have a place to sell their items, but in a COVID friendly manner.
“People are wanting to get out of the house, and with our quaint, little boutique, we can keep it under the amount of people we need to have. We keep it to a really small group and it has worked. We can open up the doors to let that fresh air in,” said Marlye Lee, owner of Build-A-Bride Auburn.
Nitda Louangkhoth, owner of a charcuterie shop called The Grazer Co. said, “It’s just like one or two people that come to the store. Most of the time they literally just come to the door, I hand them their order, and they’re on their way.”
The bodega businesses are all owned by women. Some of the owners say this connection allows all of the stores to grow close and support one another’s businesses.
“Being able to support local, be local, women-owned business, it all fits in with the philosophy of our business,” said Lee.
The bodegas are also within the same area as student apartments, and now that Auburn University is back to in person learning, the owners say they expect to see more people come.
Auburn University student and Build-A-Bride assistant designer said, “Last semester, it was kind of in between, so we didn’t have as much foot traffic and that kind of thing. But with springtime coming, it’s the perfect situation, where we’ll get more foot traffic and more people around.”
