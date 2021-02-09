City of Columbus finding ways to tackle litter problem throughout the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A solution to what seems to be an ongoing issue for Columbus was discussed during a city council meeting Tuesday.
Keep Columbus Beautiful announced it is in partnership with Clean Up Columbus to tackle the litter problem.
The groups said their Peachy Clean and Green campaign gives people a chance to get involved in the cleaning up of their community. Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin said they’re asking for as much help from the community as they can get.
“I think the very first thing that we need is for people to clean up outside of the boundaries of their properties,” said Goodwin. “If you clean up around your area, your businesses, your store front, if you can just keep that clean.”
According to Goodwin, you can call 311 to receive more information on what you can do to get more involved in the process and register for the Great American Clean Up event which takes place March 6.
