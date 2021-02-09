Week-long spree of bank robberies lands Columbus man in federal prison for 90 months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man who pleaded guilty to a spree of bank robberies in March 2020 has now been sentenced.
Jason Arnold, 50, pleaded guilty to robbing three banks in Columbus in a matter of days. He was connected to bank robberies at the Synovus Bank on 10th Ave. on Tuesday, Mar. 17, the Wells Fargo location on Bradley Park Dr. on Mar. 18 and the Wells Fargo on Victory Dr. on Mar. 21.
Arnold was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,023.02 in restitution.
“In the span of a few days, Arnold terrorized innocent citizens who were simply doing their jobs,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Thanks to the help from our partners at the Columbus Police Department, we were able to expediently get him off the streets before he could terrorize anyone else, and now he will be kept off the streets for a long time.”
During the third robbery, a teller reported to law enforcement that Arnold gave the impression he had a gun based on the way he was holding his gun near his jacket. Two witnesses at the third robbery recognized Arnold as the man who had robbed the other two banks earlier in the week.
Following his arrest, Arnold confessed to all three robberies.
He has an extensive criminal history, including five felony convictions for theft and felony convictions for robbery and escape.
