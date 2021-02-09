Columbus City Council gives update on COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Georgia health officials work around the clock to slow the spread of the coronavirus, there was some encouraging news on the COVID-19 numbers announced at Columbus City Council Tuesday.
Coronavirus numbers continue to decline in Muscogee County.
”We’re still seeing our numbers trend down as far as positive cases and our seven-day rolling average has dropped below 50,” said Mayor Skip Henderson. “Now we’re still kind of high on that number of cases per 100,000 residents. We’re still over 400, but by and large, we’re looking better.”
According to Henderson, we’re seeing fewer people diagnosed with COVID-19 than last week, but the numbers are still higher than the ones from Muscogee County’s first surge over the summer. As far as the vaccine doses go, there’s no indication when we’ll receive the next distribution.
“The numbers are promising, but I think if you put them in context with where we were during our other surge, we’re still dealing with a pretty serious pandemic.” said Henderson. “We’ve probably received around 18,000 doses, this is of last week. We’ve put about 12,000 in arms, and of course the only difference in those numbers are doses that have already been designated as the second round of dosage.”
Another point that came up during the city council meeting is the City of Columbus seemingly never stopped working, even after the pandemic started, and found new ways to better serve the citizens.
Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin said, “I think, without a doubt, every city department has learned a different way of doing business. We have learned to do business a different way, but still making sure we are effective in carrying out the people’s business.”
“We’re kind of like the image of a duck,” Henderson added. “On the surface everything looks great, but underneath, they’re paddling as fast as they can. And that’s kind of what our city employees have been doing. They have really had to work in different ways and do things differently, but they focused on citizens and made sure they were still receiving the services they’ve come accustomed to.”
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.